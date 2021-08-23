Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Right now in Haiti, over 2,000 people are confirmed dead. Hundreds are still missing due to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit last weekend.

In 2010, Haiti saw a similar level of devastation and are asking for assistance from people in Charlottesville and beyond.

“The country is in need of everything,” former Haitian Ambassador to the United States, Ray Joseph said.

He says when people send money and resources, it often does not reach the people who need it.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to help the people as we should because the political leadership in Haiti is not up to the task,” Joseph said.

For those interested in helping those suffering in Haiti, Ray Joseph offers his contact information, as he says he can directly reach people in need.

Call +1(301) 355-5063 to reach him.

