Remembering the Louisa County earthquake 10 years later

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten years ago, on August 23, 2011, the ground shook both Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake heavily damaged both schools but one decade later they’re celebrating.

Ten years ago, a parking lot was turned into a mobile school in response to a frightening day in Louisa County. An earthquake struck and changed many lives.

When tiles fell from ceilings and the walls split apart, these were the people working at Louisa County schools protecting children they were responsible for.

“The 5.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed two schools,” said Doug Straley, division superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools.

People who worked at Louisa high at the time said it was a miracle no one was hurt.

“I was on the swing set actually and then all of a sudden the ground started shaking I fell off the swings and then everyone just rushed to all the teachers.” LCHS Senior Alexis Downey said.

Many of those teachers and staff were recognized at this 10-year anniversary ceremony. A tree was planted in remembrance.

They honored the school’s innovation like moving their students outside to learn, rain or shine.

“That happened in less than a month, we were out of school for two.. three weeks,” Downey said.

Deborah Pettit, the superintendent during the earthquake, put in the first scoop of dirt to help remember the hard work of so many.

“It was great to be able to celebrate all of those individuals,” Straley stated.

The tree signifies how much the county overcame in 2011. It stands as a reminder to students that the schools slogan, “one family” is true.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.