Charlottesville City Schools holds meeting to address COVID questions

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools had its first webinar in a series of COVID safety conversations.

The school system addressed parents’ questions and concerns for the coming year, before doors are opened for the first day of school Wednesday.

“Our experiences this past school year, both here and in the surrounding areas, those experiences show us that we can do this safely for our students,” Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Kim Powell said,

This year, the priority is safety of the community. CCS has been working to find how to implement that in schools.

“When I look at the science and what the CDC says, it all makes sense. it’s vaccinations, it’s masking and it’s ventilation measures, air handling measures, and we’re prepared with all of those things to the extent possible,” Powell said.

The schools have all upgraded their ventilation systems and added new air filter units.

If students do get sick, CCS has plans in place. The school system will work with the health department to notify exposed families.

“We want to be as transparent as we can but we do have to honor the confidentiality of the family or the staff member, when we’re working with these cases,” Acting Director of Human Resources and Student Services Dr. Beth Baptist said.

CCS says they don’t know what number of sick student would force them to be completely virtual. The schools will keep monitoring numbers and stay in touch with the Blue Ridge Health District.

