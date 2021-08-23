Advertise With Us
Building Heat Wave This Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Building Heat Wave for this last full week of August. Stay heat smart and take those steps to stay cool! Hot temperatures well in the low to mid 90s, combined with the high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s. A few isolated storms may develop, but really limited rain chances the next several days. A weak cold front will star to approach the Mid-Atlantic by the end of the week and this weekend, so scattered storms expected. Temperatures will back down a little more by this weekend.

Tonight: Isolated evening t-shower, Mostly clear. Low: upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: low to mid 90s. Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. High: low to mid 90s. Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms, High: upper 80s to around 90. Low: mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: around 90.

