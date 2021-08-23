Advertise With Us
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.
Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and a vehicle involved in a commercial burglary in the Churchville area.

Captured footage of one of the burglary suspects.
Captured footage of one of the burglary suspects.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
The suspect was caught on camera at the store entrance.
The suspect was caught on camera at the store entrance.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

If anyone has any information about this burglary, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

