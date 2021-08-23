Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and a vehicle involved in a commercial burglary in the Churchville area.

Captured footage of one of the burglary suspects. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

The suspect was caught on camera at the store entrance. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

If anyone has any information about this burglary, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

