Albemarle County schools implement new innovations for first day of school

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 13,000 Albemarle County students are back in the classroom for the first day of school.

New mitigation strategies are not the only thing keeping students healthy this year. Albemarle County Public Schools has added mental health counselors to help students and families cope.

“This really feels the same,” ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas said. “Having said that, I know there’s been an enormous amount of work behind the scenes at the school level and rolling around the county to make sure that students are going to be safe and feel safe.”

Keeping kids safe means spread out classrooms, wearing masks, and sanitizing often.

“Everyone has to be on their toes and make sure that we follow the rules,” Dr. Haas said. “But, I think that the experience that everyone’s had in common, with a pandemic, has taught us to take it very seriously.”

For ACPS, it’s not just about physical health. Mental health is a priority this year, too.

“The pandemic has, has really caused trauma for many families, a lot of stress,” Dr. Haas said. “All of our counselors are available to the students at any time. And so, this person coordinates, especially connections with families.”

Many of these counselors are therapists or social workers, but this is a brand new role with ACPS. The school system says they have already been hard at work, and it hopes to be able to continue to fund this role in future years, too.

“As far as mental health, we are offering one-on-one counseling,” Monticello High School counselor Adam Southall said. “We have had families come in, we met with parents to talk about mitigation standards we are putting in to place, to make sure everybody is prepared and that there is no surprises.”

Even with all of the changes this year, ACPS says the first day was a success.

“I really am so grateful to everyone for pulling this off,” Dr. Haas said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

