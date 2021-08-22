Watching Hurricane Henri and Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a quiet start to this Sunday morning. There will be another isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance later today into this evening.

Tracking the progress of Hurricane Henri. It will make landfall today over southern New England! Causing damaging winds, flooding rainfall and storm surge.

While our region won’t have a direct impact from Henri, we will have some clouds and an isolated shower/downpour as some weak energy from the far outer recaches of the circulation move overhead.

If we see more sunshine, we’ll reach 90 degrees this afternoon. More clouds would mean lower temperatures.

Heading for another August Heat Wave for the new work and school. The last full week of the month will feature above average temperatures. Sparse rain chances through the week.

Overall above average temperatures expected for the rest of August.

Sunday: Sun and some clouds arrive. Spotty shower and downpour around this afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday overnight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Spotty shower and thunderstorm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday: Watching the progress of a weak cold front. This would give our region a better shower and storm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

