Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Venable holds community celebration to welcome new health program

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new health program is starting up in Charlottesville and it came to Venable Elementary School to seek the neighborhood’s approval.

Well Aware is trying to start community health worker services throughout various neighborhoods. That means there would be someone to help make medical care more accessible.

The program is partnering with other health groups to provide this care. Some of their plans include free transportation and appointments.

“We’re here today actually to ask the 10th and Page at Rose Hill neighborhood if we can launch in their community, asking for the green light, so that we’re not coming in and announcing ourselves,” director, Betsy Peyton said. “We really want to make sure that the community is behind efforts like this.”

The program will be launching this fall if they gain the approval, and plan to hire people soon.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department
Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department
Charlottesville Police
Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department
The ribbon cutting for the new family care room at the UVA Children's Hospital.
UVA Children’s Hospital opens education room for dialysis training
A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says...
Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief