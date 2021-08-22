Venable holds community celebration to welcome new health program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new health program is starting up in Charlottesville and it came to Venable Elementary School to seek the neighborhood’s approval.

Well Aware is trying to start community health worker services throughout various neighborhoods. That means there would be someone to help make medical care more accessible.

The program is partnering with other health groups to provide this care. Some of their plans include free transportation and appointments.

“We’re here today actually to ask the 10th and Page at Rose Hill neighborhood if we can launch in their community, asking for the green light, so that we’re not coming in and announcing ourselves,” director, Betsy Peyton said. “We really want to make sure that the community is behind efforts like this.”

The program will be launching this fall if they gain the approval, and plan to hire people soon.

