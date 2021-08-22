Advertise With Us
People in Charlottesville stood in solidarity with Afghans at the Freedom of Speech Wall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the Taliban continues to pose a threat to Afghans overseas, people in Charlottesville are grieving and dealing with complex emotions.

On Saturday, August 21 many people gathered on the Downtown Mall near the Freedom of Speech Wall.

They arrived with signs and megaphones, as they planned to march in protest of the Taliban’s violence.

Protest on the Downtown Mall
Protest on the Downtown Mall(WVIR)

“The United States and Saudi Arabia funneled money through Pakistan’s version of the CIA to freedom fighters to overtake the communist government,” said Breshna Haider, Afghan Student Association secretary.

She says the U.S. is partially responsible for the turmoil overseas because this money trained the people who make up the Taliban.

Haider wasn’t alone in this belief.

Mohammad Qasin, a former governor for a province in Afghanistan spoke in Farsi and his son Mohammad Asif Murtazam translated.

“We want the United Nations, the United States of America, the United Arabs, the whole entire world, to stop Pakistan from sending terrorists to Afghanistan,” Qasin and Murtazam said.

Those desires led to this event’s planning.

“When I heard the things that happened in my country, the Taliban attacked my country, all of my family started crying,” Spogmay Mohammad Asif said.

As people in Afghanistan are threatened by the Taliban, speakers at the event said there are ways everyone can help, even in Charlottesville.

“Engage in these conversations, educate yourself, educate others if they don’t know, and not shaming anyone for not knowing,” said Breshna Haider.

Afghan Student Association
Afghan Student Association(WVIR)

Organizers stressed that this isn’t an Afghan crisis, but rather a humanitarian one.

They encourage people to urge senators and representatives to accept as many refugees as possible.

