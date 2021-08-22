New, sustainable refillery opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shopping sustainably in Charlottesville is a lot easier. Dogwood Refillery officially opened its doors on Saturday.

“There wasn’t really any resource available in Charlottesville”, owner Alex Theriault said. “Part of me personally, became frustrated and just wanting to create a store where people can come and refill their products and kind of make it easy for people, like this is a community that’s how I kind of view the store.”

This store offers a brand-new way to shop. Customers can simply buy as much or as little as they want, in order to be as low-waste as possible.

“We are a town who values sustainability, but we don’t always have great options for it,” customer Emily Walz said. “Biggest thing I’m most excited about is being able to try things without buying a whole bottle.”

Since Charlottesville has never had a shop like this, some people may be wondering how exactly it works.

“If people have containers they already want to refill, you can weigh it first up at the counter, and then refill it with any sort of product that you would like,” Theriault said. “Then at the end, you just pay for as much as you want, or I also offer containers for sale here.”

The products here are all non-toxic household and personal care items. The owner says she tries to buy them locally.

While Theriault and her store will be helping the environment, she says she’s thrilled to just be helping people.

“I’m most excited about just hearing people’s stories and their kind of curiosity,” Theriault said. “I’m really kind of interested in seeing the community and having that.”

The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. It is located at 190 Zan Road, Charlottesville, VA.

