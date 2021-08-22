Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hotter Than Average

Above Average August Temperatures with Sparse Rain Chances
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seeing some high level clouds from the far outer reaches of Tropical Storm Henri. Henri made landfall on Rhode Island just after noon Sunday as a 60 mph tropical storm. This storm system will mainly pose a flood risk from eastern Pennsylvania to Maine into the start of the week.

The high level clouds kept our atmosphere more stable, keeping the shower and storm chances to a minimum. Can’t rule out an isolated downpour tonight. Most communities look to remain dry.

Tracking another August heat wave for the new work and school week. Temperatures will be hotter than average for the last week of the month.

No organized storm system expected. Only afternoon and evening pop-up, spotty shower, downpour and thunder chances.

A weak cold front will get closer to the region for the weekend. That may give the area a better shower/storm risk. Something to watch.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated downpour can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday: Hot sunshine, spotty shower/storm around. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index. Sparse shower/storm risk in the afternoon and evening. Most places miss out of rainfall. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy with an isolated shower and storm possible. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, still hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower, downpour, thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Watching Tropical Storm Henri and Heat Wave
Hurricane Henri
Full Moon and Hurricane Henri
Heat Wave Soon and Tracking Hurricane Henri
Storms Fade Overnight
Tracking Spotty Storms and Henri