CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seeing some high level clouds from the far outer reaches of Tropical Storm Henri. Henri made landfall on Rhode Island just after noon Sunday as a 60 mph tropical storm. This storm system will mainly pose a flood risk from eastern Pennsylvania to Maine into the start of the week.

The high level clouds kept our atmosphere more stable, keeping the shower and storm chances to a minimum. Can’t rule out an isolated downpour tonight. Most communities look to remain dry.

Tracking another August heat wave for the new work and school week. Temperatures will be hotter than average for the last week of the month.

No organized storm system expected. Only afternoon and evening pop-up, spotty shower, downpour and thunder chances.

A weak cold front will get closer to the region for the weekend. That may give the area a better shower/storm risk. Something to watch.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated downpour can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday: Hot sunshine, spotty shower/storm around. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index. Sparse shower/storm risk in the afternoon and evening. Most places miss out of rainfall. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy with an isolated shower and storm possible. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, still hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower, downpour, thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

