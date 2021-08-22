Advertise With Us
The Back to School Bash kicked off on the Downtown Mall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 21 at the Ting Pavilion, kids and parents received school supplies to help as they return to class.

The Blue Ridge Health District’s mobile bus administered COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 years and older.

Alvin Edwards, the Senior Pastor of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church says it takes $35,000 to hold this event each year.

The money is raised by churches in the area.

It goes to purchase the supplies to make it free for children in and around Charlottesville. Any bookbags or supplies let over will be donated to schools in the area.

