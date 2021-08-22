Advertise With Us
Afonso scores twice; Virginia men’s soccer tops Radford 4-1

Leo Afonso scored two goals for Virginia.
Leo Afonso scored two goals for Virginia.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team won its final exhibition match of the preseason on Saturday, as the Cavaliers defeated Radford 4-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

Leo Afonso scored two goals for the Cavaliers against the Highlanders.

The sophomore also had two goals in UVA’s previous win against Longwood.

Junior Andreas Ueland and freshman Kome Ubobu each found the net against Highland.

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season at home against Western Michigan on Thursday.

