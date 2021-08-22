4 UVA women’s soccer wins 1-0 at #12 West Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordonez scored the only goal of the match on a header in the 7th minute, and the #4 Virginia women’s soccer team defeated #12 West Virginia 1-0 on Sunday in Morgantown.

Ordonez’s goal is her third of the season, and it came off a crossing pass from sophomore Samar Guidry.

UVA and WVU were playing for the 3rd time in the last five months, as the teams squared off twice at the end of the 2020-21 spring season.

The Wahoos outshot the Mountaineers 4-3 on Sunday, and they have posted six consecutive shutouts, dating back to last season.

Virginia (2-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday at George Mason.

