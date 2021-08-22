Advertise With Us
#4 UVA women’s soccer wins 1-0 at #12 West Virginia

UVA junior Diana Ordonez
UVA junior Diana Ordonez(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordonez scored the only goal of the match on a header in the 7th minute, and the #4 Virginia women’s soccer team defeated #12 West Virginia 1-0 on Sunday in Morgantown.

Ordonez’s goal is her third of the season, and it came off a crossing pass from sophomore Samar Guidry.

UVA and WVU were playing for the 3rd time in the last five months, as the teams squared off twice at the end of the 2020-21 spring season.

The Wahoos outshot the Mountaineers 4-3 on Sunday, and they have posted six consecutive shutouts, dating back to last season.

Virginia (2-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday at George Mason.

