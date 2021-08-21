Tracking Next Rain Chance and Henri

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a pleasant start to Saturday with areas of fog. Expect sunshine and some clouds this afternoon. Most areas remain on the dry side. Can’t completely rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm going into this evening. High temperatures will be seasonable for late August.

Tracking the progress of soon to be Hurricane Henri off the East Coast. It is forecast to become a category one hurricane today. The latest track takes it over Long Island, NY to Connecticut as either a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane with winds of 70 to 75 mph Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Then slowly move over southern New England and weaken Monday into Tuesday, causing wind damage and flooding rainfall.

Our region won’t have any direct impacts from Henri. However, some extra clouds and and a passing shower is possible Sunday. There will be higher surf and rip currents along the East Coast this weekend into early next week.

Becoming hotter next week with a new August heat wave building. Isolated shower/storm chances in the heat and humidity. Perhaps a better scattered shower/storm chance by next Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Sun, few clouds, spotty shower/thunder possible. Most communities look to remain dry. Highs in the 80s. Light ENE breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower/storm possible in the evening. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. A shower chance in the afternoon. Extra clouds would keep temperatures in the 80s. More sun and we reach lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm around. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny. Muggy with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. Highs lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. Lows near 70 degrees.

