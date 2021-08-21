Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
Afghanistan: Kabul airport chaos continues
Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department
Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department