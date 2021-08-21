Heat Wave Soon and Tracking Hurricane Henri

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a seasonable late August Saturday. High temperatures were in the 80s with only spotty downpours around. Most communities look to remain dry overnight.

Tracking the progress of Hurricane Henri off the East Coast. It will make landfall later Sunday as either a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane over eastern Long Island and southern New England!

While our region won’t have a direct impact from Henri, we will have some clouds and perhaps an isolated shower/downpour later Sunday afternoon and evening as some weak energy from the far outer recaches of the circulation move overhead.

If we see more sunshine, we’ll reach 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. More clouds would mean lower temperatures.

Heading for another August Heat Wave for the new work and school. The last full week of the month will feature above average temperatures. Sparse rain chances through Thursday.

A cold front may arrive by the end of the week and start of next weekend with some heat busting showers and storms.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening shower. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. You’ll be able to see the full August moon.

Sunday: Sun and some clouds arrive. Spotty shower and downpour around in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday overnight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Spotty shower and thunderstorm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday: Watching the progress of a cold front. This would give our region a better shower and storm chance. High 90 Friday and 80s Saturday. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

