Charlottesville responds to unfavorable survey about its police department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is defending the actions of its police department after scathing comments from many of the city’s men and women in blue.

The Police Benevolent Association survey showcased an overwhelming dissatisfaction at the time with the department’s leadership.

The city says you have to consider the timing of this survey, because it says its police department is in the midst of massive reorganizing and reforming.

This four-page response to the survey, released late Friday, describes the Charlottesville Police Department’s remodeling efforts after 2017. It says when Police Chief RaShall Brackney arrived in Charlottesville in June 2018, there was a culture “embedded in traditional, procedural policing approaches that created an ‘us versus them’ mentality -- a warrior mentality.”

Since arriving, Chief Brackney has tried to change that approach to the chagrin of many in the PBA.

“They don’t feel like they have a voice with their leadership,” Michael Wells, senior vice president of the Police Benevolent Association’s Central Virginia Chapter Board, said.

According to the PBA, 83% of those surveyed say they do not believe Chief Brackney has the best interest of the department in mind.

“I knew it was bad working conditions. I just didn’t know that it was that bad,” Wells said.

Tensions between the city and the PBA have grown in the last few months. In June, someone sent the police department a video made a year earlier by a member of the SWAT team. According to CPD, the corporal said “things are f****d up” and that he is looking forward to when “we can get back to some hood gangsta s**t.”

NBC29 has not yet seen that video.

An internal affairs investigation into the SWAT team was opened and police say they found more disturbing behavior. This included videos of SWAT members’ children detonating explosives and videos of simulated sex acts.

While members of the SWAT team were being investigated, CPD says attorneys for the Virginia PBA contacted city councilors “in a thinly veiled attempt to encourage them to influence the disciplinary process.”

In a letter to Mayor Nikuyah Walker, Wells said, “we have realized that we can no longer rely on the standard procedures that provide due process.”

Meanwhile, Charlottesville says its city council has been briefed and expects Chief Brackney and city leadership to “continue their efforts to ensure that aggressive, misogynist... paramilitary-style, and racist attitudes and behavior will not be tolerated.”

“We have said we favor the culture shift that Chief Brackney is trying to implement,” said City Councilor Lloyd Snook.

CPD says membership of the PBA can include people who are not current city employees. It also shared that the internal investigation into the SWAT team resulted in two resignations and one termination.

