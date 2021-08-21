Advertise With Us
Buck Brittain wins 74th VSGA Senior Amateur Championship

Buck Brittain and Steve Serrao pose with the championship trophy before the match play final.
Buck Brittain and Steve Serrao pose with the championship trophy before the match play final.(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buck Brittain defeated Steve Serrao 1-up on Friday at Birdwood Golf Course to win the VSGA Senior Amateur Championship for the second straight year.

A birdie by Brittain on Hole No. 16 proved to be the difference in the match.

Brittain joins Keith Decker, Jamie Gough, and Richard B. Payne as the only players to win back-to-back championships in the 74-year history of the event.

This years match play final was a battle of the previous two champions, as former UVA golfer Steve Serrao won the tournament in 2019.

