Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says stole from her husband and grandmother’s graves in the Town of Shenandoah at the St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.

An image of the suspect was caught on a camera the woman had set up after her husband’s previous grave site in Culpeper was vandalized.

“I noticed that the camera had been moved and some that items were missing from my husband’s spot, I contacted the town police because we were missing a lantern, the hook that it was on, his solar light,” said Mary Lange.

The suspect is a white woman likely in her twenties or thirties with blonde hair halfway down her back. The theft took place back on August 6. Lange says the fact that someone would do this makes her very angry.

“Why are you stealing from the deceased? You’re the lowest piece of scum, you can steal from a lot of places but you picked a cemetery of all places, it hurts the families,” she said.

She says other families in the area have had similar problems.

“I’ve had many reach out to me that have loved ones in here and their items too have been missing, not just in the past two weeks but prior to that as well,” she said. “So we don’t know if it’s the same person or if it’s multiple people.”

Lange says the worst part was that the thief took the her husband’s lantern which held deep sentimental value.

“The candle that was in my husbands lantern went back to when my kids were little and then when my husband became bed ridden, he passed of prostate cancer, it was a light that was in the background for us,” she said.

The Shenandoah Police Department is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information related to the case should contact Corporal Jeff Courtney, or the police department at 540-652-8193.

