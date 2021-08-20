Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Woman seeks public’s help in identifying Shenandoah cemetery thief

A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says...
A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says stole from her husband and grandmother’s graves in the Town of Shenandoah at the St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - A woman from Gordonsville is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect she says stole from her husband and grandmother’s graves in the Town of Shenandoah at the St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.

An image of the suspect was caught on a camera the woman had set up after her husband’s previous grave site in Culpeper was vandalized.

“I noticed that the camera had been moved and some that items were missing from my husband’s spot, I contacted the town police because we were missing a lantern, the hook that it was on, his solar light,” said Mary Lange.

The suspect is a white woman likely in her twenties or thirties with blonde hair halfway down her back. The theft took place back on August 6. Lange says the fact that someone would do this makes her very angry.

“Why are you stealing from the deceased? You’re the lowest piece of scum, you can steal from a lot of places but you picked a cemetery of all places, it hurts the families,” she said.

She says other families in the area have had similar problems.

“I’ve had many reach out to me that have loved ones in here and their items too have been missing, not just in the past two weeks but prior to that as well,” she said. “So we don’t know if it’s the same person or if it’s multiple people.”

Lange says the worst part was that the thief took the her husband’s lantern which held deep sentimental value.

“The candle that was in my husbands lantern went back to when my kids were little and then when my husband became bed ridden, he passed of prostate cancer, it was a light that was in the background for us,” she said.

The Shenandoah Police Department is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information related to the case should contact Corporal Jeff Courtney, or the police department at 540-652-8193.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

Latest News

Despite the recent rainfall, SNP says streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered...
SNP closes streams and rivers to fishing
FILE
UVA Health recruiting participants for a COVID-19 severe allergy clinical trial
(FILE)
Councilor reacts to a survey showing lack of CPD leadership
Ambati showing her cell research.
Albemarle High School student making major cell research discoveries