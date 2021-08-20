Advertise With Us
Warmer Weekend - Stray T-showers. More Clouds Possible Sunday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After our recent rain, areas of fog tonight. This weekend turns warmer with a smaller rain risk. Can’t rule out an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm forming in the heat and humidity of the afternoon and evening especially. We’ll need to watch Sunday as forecast models want to bring in more clouds and some showers. This would keep temperatures lower.

Another August heat wave builds early next week. Only spotty shower and thunderstorm chances.

Watching soon to be hurricane Henri well off the Southeast U.S., southwest of Bermuda. This system will make a more direct impact to southern New England and Long Island Sunday into Monday. It will increase the swells, waves and rip currents along the East Coast. No direct impact to Virginia or the Mid-Atlantic.

Hurricane Grace will strengthen more, before make another landfall over the mainland of eastern Mexico into Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid with an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Turning cloudy, stray shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Spotty shower/storm chances. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

