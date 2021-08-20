Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent

(Associated Press | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in July, 3.7 points below the rate from one year ago, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

The number of employed residents rose to 4,065,473, an increase of 15,413, Northam said. In July 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 3.8 percent. Virginia’s rate is below the national rate of 5.4 percent.

“The continued decline in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the increase in payroll employment are all signs of a strong job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy.We believe that workers will continue to re-enter the labor force and that the strong job market will continue in the coming months.”

“It is exciting to see the unemployment rate in the Commonwealth significantly lower than it was at this time last year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As our labor force keeps growing month-over-month, we are very optimistic about what the future holds for Virginia’s businesses.”

“Our administration is focused on creating an economic climate that will help Virginia’s workers and businesses thrive,” said Governor Northam. “The impressive gains in payroll employment and the downward trend of unemployment rates continue to show the strength and resiliency of our economy and our workforce as we recover from the pandemic. Virginians have shown great resolve over the last year and a half, and it is evident in the numbers we are seeing in this report.”

Click here for a statistical breakdown.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Biocomplexity Institute releases delta variant model
Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.
McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll
August 23, 2011
Remember the Virginia earthquake, 10 years ago
Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion announces new COVID-19 policy