Virginia Athletics Department unveils ‘Gameday Enhancements’ for upcoming season

The major changes for fans are no longer needing to empty pockets while going through security, and expanded beer sales, while allow fans to bring their beverage back to their seat.

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

Game Day Enhancements Announced for 2021 Football Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics announced today (Aug. 19) several enhancements to the game day experience for home football games during the 2021 season. The enhancements include expanded beer sales, digital ticketing, upgraded security entry procedures and cashless options at all concessions and merchandise locations.

Concessions Enhancements

Beginning with the Sept. 4 home-opener against William and Mary, beer will be available for purchase by fans 21 and older with valid identification at select locations throughout Scott Stadium. Fans will be allowed to take their purchased beverages back to their seat locations to enjoy the game. Beer and wine will not be sold near student sections. Please download the app for updates on specific point of sale locations.

New this year, all concession and merchandise locations will provide cashless options for purchases to improve the speed of transactions. Cash will still be accepted.

Pre-Game and Entry Procedure Enhancements

Virginia Athletics will deliver all tickets in digital format for display on smartphones and other electronic devices. For more information on mobile tickets click here. (https://virginiasports.com/digital-ticketing/).

The Cavalier Fan Fest presented by the Virginia Lottery returns in 2021 with a new location. Due to the temporary closure of the Aquatics and Fitness Center, Fan Fest will be located outdoor at the corner of Alderman and Whitehead Road. Fan Fest includes youth activities, interactive games, giveaways, and special guests and serves as the location for the Cavalier One pregame radio show. Fan Fest will open two hours before kickoff and end 30 minutes prior to kick off.

This year all Scott Stadium entry gates will feature walk-through metal detectors that guests will be required to use for entry. Fans will be able to keep their cellphones, keys and wallets in their pockets while going through security at all gates. Fans will not need to empty their pockets unless instructed by stadium security.

The UVA bag policy remains in effect for Scott Stadium. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted. Small clutch bags/wallets no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (with or without a handle or strap) can be taken into the stadium and will be subject to search.

In-Game Enhancements

The 4th Side will be woven into the UVA home game experience in 2021. Life-size 4th Side letters are located on the northeast concourse and are a perfect game day photo opportunity. The Virginia student section will unveil a giant 4th Side Tifo just prior to kickoff at every home game. Additionally, the stadium concourses will include new 4th Side pageantry posters to reinforce the importance of UVA fans and their contributions to the game day atmosphere.

DJ Ron Manila returns along with popular in-stadium host Jamar Hicks. Former UVA standout Ahmad Hawkins will also serve as an in-stadium football analyst.

Health and Safety Measures

UVA has taken enhanced health and safety measures for everyone entering Scott Stadium. Fans must follow all posted health and safety instructions on game days. In accordance with the University wide temporary mask policy, masks will be required in all interior public spaces, including restrooms, elevators, shuttles, press box, suites, etc. Suite guests will not be required to wear masks in outdoor seating areas. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on game days.

Virginia Sports Mobile App

More than 50,000 fans have already downloaded and enjoy the Virginia Sports mobile app. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The app features a comprehensive Game Day tab that enables fans to easily locate concessions, merchandise, rest rooms and other in-venue amenities. Users of the app are encouraged to enable push notifications to receive timely updates, including inclement weather alerts on game day. Fans who arrive early will also receive a commemorative digital graphic served through the mobile app. All app users will also be eligible for special in-game offers and prizes.

Click here to download

The Ting WiFi network will continue to be available for free to all fans during the season.

Please visit UVATix.com for more information on season and single game tickets.

