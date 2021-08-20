UVA medical student credits childhood cancer as motivation to pursue career in medicine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Franklin was diagnosed with leukemia at just three years old. Not only did she walk away from Boston Children’s Hospital cancer free, but also with a lasting friendship and, as she says, a calling.

“I can still picture my nurses faces, that’s what I do remember really well. It’s the people who treated me,” UVA Medical Student Kate Franklin said.

It was the people who treated her that really made an impact.

“One of the hardest things to do as a doctor is to walk into a room with a beautiful little 3-year-old girl and tell you know her parents that she has leukemia,” Boston Children’s Hospital Dr. Loren Walensky said.

However, this leukemia diagnosis did not stop Franklin or her family.

“Her mom jumped up came over to me and kind of grabbed me by the lapels and said, ‘I will see you at her wedding,’” Walensky said.

“I was considered in remission I believe after my two years of treatment. So, the cancer has gone and hasn’t come back. I’ve been very healthy ever since,” Franklin said.

Franklin would not be away from a hospital for long, the next time returning as a student.

“It was great to to see how much work goes in behind the scenes with researchers and really passionate people who care about getting these treatments to kids,” Franklin said.

Franklin worked with Walensky in his lab for three summers. He even wrote her recommendation letter for UVA Medical school. Now, Franklin has just received her own white coat.

“I feel like I kind of have to pinch myself a lot of days just because this has been my dream for so long, and I’m finally here,” Franklin said.

She says her cancer journey is what drives her to study medicine.

“I feel like I have just this extra drive and this extra fire inside me to just keep moving forward so I can do for my patients what Dr. Walensky did for me,” Franklin said.

“That’s the chain of life that’s the giving back, and she will be able to do that, you know, in such a wonderful way based upon everything that she’s been through,” Walensky said.

Franklin says she wants to help and inspire others the way Walensky inspired her.

“When you’re in the thick of it’s hard to see on the other side for you and for your family and friends, and so I just want to tell people that there’s so much life on the other side and so many wonderful things that you can do with the drive of cancer behind you,” Franklin said.

Kate is now in her second year of medical school.

