UVA Health recruiting participants for a COVID-19 severe allergy clinical trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have severe allergies and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, there is a safe and controlled way for you to get one.

University of Virginia Health is participating in a nationwide clinical trial to study what triggers potential vaccine allergies.

The trial is looking for volunteers ages 12 to 69 who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is a great opportunity to receive it in a very controlled setting at the UVA Asthma Allergy and Immunology Clinic in Northridge. I can’t think of a better environment where you’re surrounded by allergy, immunology specialists that are well versed in treating allergic reactions,” said Dr. Michael Nelson, the chief of Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology at UVA.

If you’re interested in participating in this study, you can call the Asthma, Allergy, Immunology Clinic at 434-982-3712.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.