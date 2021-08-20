Advertise With Us
UVA Children’s Hospital opens education room for dialysis training

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pediatric kidney care team has created a child-friendly education room at UVA Children’s Hospital.

The space will help parents, children and staff boost their confidence and skills when using a dialysis machine.

The room includes education materials and training equipment. The team behind the project says it has been in the works for more than a year.

“I feel like now we can provide the full spectrum of care for patients,” said Dr. Agnieszka Swiatecka, the division chief of Pediatric Nephrology said. “And, what is most exciting is that it is going to be so appreciated by parents, families, and they will have a space to sit, relax, talk to us.”

Dialysis training takes anywhere from 10 days to three weeks. The room can be found at Battle Building, on the fifth floor.

