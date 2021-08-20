Advertise With Us
UVA Biocomplexity Institute releases delta variant model

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute has put out a model predicting a spike of delta variant cases in late August.

The model shows a possibility of 1,531 cases at its peak in the first week of UVA undergrad classes.

“The really good news is the vaccine works wonderfully well against the delta variant,” UVA Medical Center Dr. Bill Petri said. ”So that vaccine that we all received last winter, spring is still very effective even though this is a mutated virus.”

The model shows predictions, not forecasts. These numbers are possibilities depending on continued attitudes towards the virus and vaccination efforts in Charlottesville.

