Ting Pavilion announces new COVID-19 policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Citing increased COVID-19 transmission in the area and the emergence of the Delta variant, the Ting Pavilion will now require guests attending ticketed concerts to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ting Pavilion said guests must present a government ID along with either the original or a digital copy of their vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The name on the ID must match the name on the vaccination card or test results.

Ting Pavilion is encouraging patrons to wear a mask while in crowded areas and not actively eating or drinking.

The new policy only applies to ticketed events, it will not apply to the remaining Fridays After Five events this season.

