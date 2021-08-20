Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Ting Pavilion announces new COVID-19 policy

Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Citing increased COVID-19 transmission in the area and the emergence of the Delta variant, the Ting Pavilion will now require guests attending ticketed concerts to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ting Pavilion said guests must present a government ID along with either the original or a digital copy of their vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The name on the ID must match the name on the vaccination card or test results.

NEW COVID-19 POLICY Due to the emergence of the Delta variant and the recent increase in COVID-19 transmission across...

Posted by Ting Pavilion on Friday, August 20, 2021

Ting Pavilion is encouraging patrons to wear a mask while in crowded areas and not actively eating or drinking.

The new policy only applies to ticketed events, it will not apply to the remaining Fridays After Five events this season.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shebeen is closing down.
The Shebeen shutting its doors
COVID-19
VDH: 734,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,647 deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
No injuries after about 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville on Thursday
No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville

Latest News

Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.
McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll
Dr. Loren Walensky and Kate Franklin
UVA medical student credits childhood cancer as motivation to pursue career in medicine
Augusta Health
Augusta Health to require staff to get vaccinated
Paramount Theater (FILE)
Paramount Theater updates its COVID-19 policy