Rockingham County man looks to educate community on what they can and can’t do with cannabis

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With the legalization of marijuana going into effect in Virginia this past July, one Bridgewater man has created a business to help show people the ropes of growing their own cannabis.

Joe Barbeau realized some people may be getting misinformation about growing their own cannabis or just do not know how to start, so he created a cannabis consulting company and said he has seen a lot of interest.

“I’d say close to a third to half of our sales on any given day is about growing equipment or nutrients or just advice, consulting, whatever it is, it’s about cannabis. The Valley loves cannabis,” Barbeau said.

Barbeau started Joes Grows, which is located in Bridgewater Vape along South Main Street in Bridgewater, with the hopes of helping people know what they can and cannot do with cannabis.

“My whole purpose here is to help people grow the best quality cannabis that they can use for their own personal needs, whether it be medical or recreational,” Barbeau said.

Joe wanted to create a comfortable place for people to come by and ask questions, buy what they need to cultivate cannabis, and where he can help guide people through the process.

“I know what I’m doing and I’d like to show you how to do it too,” Barbeau said.

Virginia law says adults 21 and older can legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

In Virginia you can have four plants per household, not per person, and you must tag the plants with some form of identification like a driver’s ID number.

Barbeau said there are benefits to growing your own cannabis, like knowing exactly what is in it.

