Resources available for veterans following removal from Afghanistan

VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville
VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eyes from all around the world are on the American removal from Afghanistan. This can be difficult to watch for military veterans who served in Afghanistan.

Jim White, the commander of VFW Post 8169 in Scottsville, says he’s talked to many veterans who are experiencing all sorts of emotions. White says anger and depression are just a few of the feelings vets have expressed to him this week.

White says it’s important people talk about their emotions and don’t bottle them up inside.

“There is help out there,” he said. “Don’t keep it in. Call somebody. Talk about it. Go visit one of your service organizations and sit down and talk with a fellow veteran.”

White says anyone on the board at VFW Post 8169 will be willing to talk with you, and there are also counselors that you can be referred to.

Other contact options include U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offices and American Legion chapters.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, you can also call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 1-800-273-8255.

VFW Post 8169 can be reached here.

