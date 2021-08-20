Paramount Theater updates its COVID-19 policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater will be requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test in order to enter the venue.

The theater says this new policy will go into effect Sunday, August 29. It also requires everyone to wear a mask inside, except while eating or drinking in their seat.

Paramount Theater says all ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination - your physical vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or a picture of your vaccination card on your phone or electronic device - or negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to the performance date and time in order to enter.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated, including children under 12, must have proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to the performance date and time.

The theater says all of its staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated and will be wearing masks.

See the full, updated policy at https://www.theparamount.net/covid-19updates/

