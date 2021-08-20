No injuries after 15 shots fired in Charlottesville

Advertise With Us
By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 15 shots were fired in Charlottesville near Friendship Court Thursday night, causing the entire street to close.

According to Charlottesville Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney, nobody was injured in the shooting that happened just before 7 p.m.

Mooney did say three cars were struck by bullets.

As of publication, there is no information from CPD regarding a suspect or their possible motive.

Police were on the scene along Monticello Ave., collecting information and photographing the shell casings scattered across the ground.

The incident happened across the street from a popular brewery, Three Nothch’d. A number of people dining indoors said they did not hear the shots, while people eating and drinking outside described a different scene.

“There was a lot of panic,” said Jessie Pappagianopoulos. She had just finished up a run with an area running club that ends its workout at the brewery. “A lot of people just got down to the ground, some people ran inside. And then two people we were with were from the military, so they were thinking really smart and they were trying to help people, so they just ran toward it.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

