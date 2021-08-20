Advertise With Us
No. 4 UVA women’s soccer beats Richmond 8-0 in season opener

UVA sophomore Samar Guidry scored the first goal of her career in the 8-0 win over Richmond.
UVA sophomore Samar Guidry scored the first goal of her career in the 8-0 win over Richmond.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 4th ranked Virginia women’s soccer team defeated Richmond 8-0 in its season opener on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

Junior Diana Ordonez and grad transfer Haley Hopkins both scored two goals for the ‘Hoos.

Rebecca Jarrett started the scoring in the 3rd minute of the match, and goals by Hopkins and Ordonez gave UVA a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Samar Guidry notched her first career goal early in the 2nd half, and her tally was followed with goals from Claire Constant (53′), Hopkins (55′), Ordonez (63′), and Cam Lexow (74′).

Virginia has posted five consecutive shutouts, dating back to last season.

The Cavaliers have not conceded a goal in 549:35, which is the eighth longest streak in program history.

UVA (1-0) will be back in action at No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday at 2pm.

