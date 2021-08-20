Advertise With Us
McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll

Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.
Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth's next governor.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, 40% of likely voters would vote for Terry McAuliffe while 37% would vote for Glenn Youngkin.

23% of voters remain undecided or unwilling to vote for either candidate.

The poll featured phone interviews, both mobile and landline, interviews from Aug. 4-15. At least 823 adults in Virginia took part in the poll.

Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.

For the full poll results and analysis, click here.

