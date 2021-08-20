Flash Flood Watch Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Any slow moving downpour or thunderstorm may cause localized flash flooding today. The greatest flood risk is mainly over eastern Virginia.

Less hot and still muggy this afternoon. Additional showers, downpours and thunder around through this evening.

Any lingering rain and thunder will exit to the southeast tonight. Areas of fog will form.

Hot sunshine this weekend with a small rain risk. Can’t rule out an isolated shower and thunderstorm forming in the heat and humidity of the afternoon and evening.

Another August heat wave builds Sunday into next week. Only spotty shower and thunderstorm chances.

Tracking active tropics. Grace will become a category one hurricane again and make another landfall over the central Gulf of Mexico Coast of central Mexico tonight into Saturday.

Watching soon to be hurricane Henri well off the Southeast U.S., southwest of Bermuda. This system may make a more direct impact to southeast New England Sunday night into Monday. It will increase the swells, waves and rip currents along the East Coast. No direct impact to Virginia or the Mid-Atlantic.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Showers, downpour and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Evening shower, downpour and thunder risk. Trending drier. Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid with an isolated shower/storm forming in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Hot sunshine, humid with only a stray shower/storm risk. Most communities remain dry. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Spotty shower/storm chances. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

