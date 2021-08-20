Famous “Gus Burgers” and other White Spot classics to come to you on the “Gus Bus”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You no longer have to be on The Corner to get a taste of UVA tradition.

Thursday, The White Spot rolled out the Gus Bus, the restaurant’s newest way to get as many Gus Burgers as possible to hungry ‘Hoos.

The man in charge, “Head Gus” Bert Ellis, says the bus is equipped with a kitchen and can go to parties, weddings, or reunions.

“It’ll work for any type of UVA party, but it’s designed to be very mobile and it’ll cook our main things -- the Gus Burger in particular,” he said.

