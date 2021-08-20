Advertise With Us
A delicate balance: Keeping players healthy vs. season preparation

UVA football head coach Bronco Mendenhall
(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team completed its second full-week of practice on Friday morning at the McCue Center.

The first thirty-minutes of the practice were open to the media.

Following a warm-up period, the Wahoos ran through a few drills, as well as special teams.

The team was on the field for about 90 minutes, in total.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “It’s a delicate balance. Each scrimmage session is necessary to prepare your team, but self-against-self doubles the chance of injury, and parity and limited rosters are what every college football team faces.”

Mendenhall says his number one priority is keeping his players healthy.

“We have stations, we have turnover drills, we have other things to do,” says Mendenhall: “None of that directly simulates the culture needed to when it happens live, but I’m not willing to make the trade for volume of contact to promote that, because players matter more.”

Senior OLB Elliott Brown says, “I think a lot of great programs that we try to emulate, the players themselves are what really make the program go, and I think he follows that, as well. He gives us a lot of leadership within subgroups, and eventually, the whole team, so if we can conduct ourselves, I think it makes it easier for him to conduct all of us at once.”

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season at home against William & Mary on September 4th.

