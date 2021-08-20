Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Albemarle High School student making major cell research discoveries

Ambati showing her cell research.
Ambati showing her cell research.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A rising senior at Albemarle High School is making some groundbreaking discoveries in cell research.

Meenakshi Ambati, who’s part of the school’s Math Engineering and Science Academy (MESA), worked with doctors at Yale and Harvard to learn more about a cell in the human body called the “fibroblast” cell.

It was part of her summer work with the Research Science Institute at MIT. There, she learned these cells can be used in multiple ways to treat illnesses.

“We can use this knowledge to create new treatments in which we could possibly reprogram diseased fibroblasts back into healthy states so we can treat conditions like burning, scarring, and even help stop the growth of certain cancers,” Ambati said.

Thousands of students apply to the program, but only 50 students from the U.S. are accepted each year.

