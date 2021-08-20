Advertise With Us
ACPS now paying custodians $15 an hour

Mohamed Awali Adoa, a custodian at Monticello High School, working throughout the day.
Mohamed Awali Adoa, a custodian at Monticello High School, working throughout the day.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School hallways in Albemarle County, including Monticello High School, will soon be filled with students. It’s something Dana Via, a custodian at MHS, has been looking forward to all summer.

“The kids vibrancy and energy keep me alive and keep me wanting to come back every day,” Via said.

It’s custodians like Via that make their return possible, working to make each nook and cranny of the school clean and ready for students to return safely.

“Whether its keeping the desks 6 feet apart, spraying the room down with the mister, making sure everything is sanitary and ready to go for the students to come back,” Travis Taylor, another member of the high school’s custodial staff, said.

Making sure there’s enough custodians on hand, however, is a challenge. That’s why Albemarle County Public Schools is now offering them a living wage.

In July, pay jumped from about $11 an hour to $15 an hour. The increase goes a long way, being a major help for custodians like Mohamed Awali Adoa. Before the change, he had to work two jobs.

“First, I have to do delivery after my job,” Adoa said. “You know, we start at 2:30 p.m. So first I have to do delivery a bit.”

Now, with the extra cash, he can spend extra time with his loved ones.

“It helps me pay my bills. I’m very happy for that,” Adoa said. “Now, I’m good. I have more time to be with my family.”

