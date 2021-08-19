Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

William Perry Elementary School awarded grant for diverse books

Part of the diverse collection of books at William Perry Elementary School.
Part of the diverse collection of books at William Perry Elementary School.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - For years Megan Carroll, the media specialist at William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro, has worked to get books that reflect their student body. Now, thanks to a $1,500 grant, she can provide even more.

Carroll says books do more than educate. “It really helped them to feel like they weren’t alone and people understood what they were going through.”

“They’ll say ‘oh look, that person’s just like me,’” Carroll said. “Or, they’ll tell me about something that they went through because they read it in a book, and they said ‘oh, this happened to me too.’”

Carroll received a $1,500 Valley Alliance for Education Creative Classroom Grant to work with. “I got as close to that as possible. So, I think I’m at like $1,490 something,” she said.

The money will pay for 100 new diverse books to add to their library, books that reflect racial and cultural diversity and more.

“We’re talking about kids that are on the spectrum or kids that have physical disabilities,” she stated. “Everything from diabetes to body image issues to non-traditional families.”

If it’s something a William Perry student is going to encounter, Carroll wants it on the shelves.

“It’s a great place for kids to see themselves reflected in a story, so they don’t feel alone, or for them to get to be empathetic and learn that other people are going through things too,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online
COVID-19
VDH: 728,523 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,632 deaths
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Boats
Charlottesville says boats must be removed from Ragged Mountain Reservoir
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men

Latest News

Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic
Outside of the front of Ready Kids Charlottesville building
Ready Kids’ Sarah Carter to be on national committee
Augusta Health will begin offering third dose vaccination drives on Friday. (WHSV)
Augusta Health prepares to host third dose vaccine drive