Va. vaccine coordinator: there will be enough supply to meet demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is working across the commonwealth to make sure everyone who qualifies can get a COVID-19 booster shot when the time comes beginning on September 20.

“That September 20 date is a planning assumption. It’s a target to shoot for, but it is contingent on FDA approval,” Doctor Danny Avula said. “And then contingent upon the CDC accepting whatever recommendation comes down.”

Avula says the highest number of Virginians will qualify for this third dose in late December.

“That’ll be about 320,000 Virginians who would become eligible in a given week,” he said.

According to Avula, there will be plenty of vaccine supply to meet the demand.

“We started planning in the state levels, and the capacity numbers are really reassuring, “ he said. “We looked week by week who would be eligible based on eight months past the completion of their second dose.”

In the Blue Ridge Health District, Dr. Denise Bonds says for now, you’re still protected from COVID-19 if you’re fully vaccinated.

“I think the other important thing to remember is that you’re not eligible for your booster until eight months after your second dose. So if you just got vaccinated in April, you have some time before you really need that booster shot,” Bonds said. “There’s really no urgency to this. You’re still protected.

If you’re fully vaccinated, Bonds says you also very protected from serious COVID-19 symptoms.

“Most of the people who are hospitalized and getting the most severe COVID have not been vaccinated,” Bonds said.

