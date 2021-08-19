Advertise With Us
Va. school board votes down transgender student policies

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press and Daily Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has voted to ignore state guidelines on protecting transgender students rather than change its policies as the law requires.

The Daily Press reports that the Newport News School Board voted 5-1 against the change with one member abstaining at a crowded meeting Tuesday.

Newport News, one of the state’s largest districts, is among the first in Hampton Roads to refuse to follow the law passed last year.

School districts must adopt policies consistent with or more comprehensive than model policies that include allowing students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to their gender identity.

Most board members said they wanted more information, citing their discomfort with parts of the guidelines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

