Tracking Next Rain Maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still humid with more chances for showers and storms for the end of the work and school week. Hotter today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some afternoon and evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing as a weather disturbance arrives from the Ohio Valley into tonight.

Friday will feature more clouds and lower temperatures. Along with more rain in the morning and a storm possible. The bulk of the rain and storms should shift more to the south and east by evening.

This weekend will be hotter. Highs upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday with a few hit or miss storms during the afternoon and evening.

Another heat wave expected to build into next week.

The tropics remain active, with Hurricane Grace set to make a landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Also, Tropical Storm Henri, near Bermuda now, will work westward, before shifting toward the north and east. This system will strengthen to a hurricane and bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the beaches by Friday and the weekend. The latest track of Henri, now shows it close to the Northeast and New England by Sunday and early next week.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. A shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday night: Showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, less hot and still muggy. Showers and thunder. Shifting south and east later in the day and evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, isolated shower/storm. High upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated shower/storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Low upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday; Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.