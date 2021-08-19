Advertise With Us
Sentara named statewide sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare was announced as the first statewide sponsor for 2021 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Experts say there are at least 150,000 people dealing with Alzheimer’s in the state of Virginia.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is about creating community so those who are affected by this disease do not feel alone,” Gino Colombara, executive director of the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said. “It is about letting them know in their local community, that can help them navigate the maze of this cruel disease.”

This fall the Alzheimer’s Association plans to hold a hybrid walk, with people participating in person at set locations or in their own neighborhoods.

“It is also about taking control, taking action, sharing your voice, so you can feel part of the movement to really put an end to the disease,” Colombara added.

Anyone interested in getting involved or participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can find more information by clicking here. There is also a 24/7 800-272-3900 hotline in support of those affected by the disease.

