Piedmont Virginia Community College president retires after more than 20 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College will be welcoming a new president soon.

After more than 20 years, Frank Friedman has announced he will retire from the position in May 2022.

“I don’t have any firm plans for post-retirement,” Friedman said. “I still have 9 more months working here. So, I guess I have 9 months to figure out what’s going to be next in my life.”

Friedman says he intends to play an active role in the lives of others, even after he steps down. He says he plans to continue serving the community -- whether by volunteering or serving on a board.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.