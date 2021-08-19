Park St. church working to build affordable housing units in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church wants to build several affordable housing units on its property.

Park Street Christian Church is partnering with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build about 50 apartments for seniors in need.

Pastor Colleen Swingle-Titus says the project will go hand-in-hand with the church’s affordable preschool ministry, allowing the students and seniors living in the units to create what she calls an “intergenerational” partnership.

Swingle-Titus says the push for affordable housing came from hearing from those in the congregation.

“In finding ways and talking with our congregation, we’re able to find ways in serving our community in ways the community needs, instead of what we think the community needs,” she said.

She says the project will allow the units to be built in a way that does not look industrialized, and will fit into the aesthetic of the church’s grounds.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance will finance the project and also be in charge of applying to the city to rezone the property.

If all goes as planned, the units will likely be completed by the end of 2024.

