More Downpours and Storms Through Friday. Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flash Flood Watch for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Central Virginia: 2 AM Friday into Friday afternoon. Rounds of showers and storms will impact the region. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour from storms and downpours will lead to flash flooding in some areas. Remain alert!

More rain and storms to develop tonight and into Friday, as a weather disturbance arrives from the Ohio Valley. Rain and clouds and easterly wind will hold temperatures down Friday. A wet morning with more widespread rain and some scattered t-showers in the afternoon, before tapering off.

This weekend will be hotter. Highs upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday with a few hit or miss storms during the afternoon and evening. Another heat wave expected to build into next week.

The tropics remain active, with Hurricane Grace set to make a second Mexico landfall late Friday night into Saturday. Also, Tropical Storm Henri, near Bermuda now, will work westward, before shifting toward the north and east. This system will strengthen to a hurricane and bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the beaches by Friday and the weekend. The latest track of Henri, now shows it close to the Northeast and impacting New England by Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Friday: AM rain and thunder. Mostly cloudy, humid, lower temps. T-showers shifting south and east later in the day and evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, isolated shower/storm. High upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated shower/storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Low upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday; Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs around 90.

