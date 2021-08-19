Joey Blount ready to lead Cavaliers as Super Senior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Joey Blount is a leader for the Virginia football team.

He’s played in 43 games for the Cavaliers, while making 22 starts.

Even while missing five of UVA’s ten games due to injury last season, .the senior safety still managed to keep the ‘Hoos on rhythm, as Blount lead the team in dance celebrations on the sideline.

The 6-foot-2 free safety is one of Eight Super Seniors returning for Virginia this year, and he’s taking on even more responsibility.

Blount says, “Being a Super Senior, coming back for this last year, having something to prove, I feel like it’s my duty, not only to myself, but to my teammates, to really just encourage, and put them down the right path.”

Safeties Joey Blount and De’Vante Cross are both using the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA, and it’s had a big impact on the depth chart.

Safeties coach Shane Hunter says, “When you get them back, all the sudden that means the guys who would be the new No. 1’s this year, now they’re your No. 2′s. The guys who are your No. 2′s, are your No. 3′s, and so instantly your depth becomes so much better, and it’s higher-rate guys, because you have guys who wouldn’t be here in a normal year. So it makes things so much better for us, because we have more guys back there.”

Blount adds, “With the depth that we have, it gives us more opportunity to rotate players, get people breaks, if needed, and you never know what happens, with football. It’s a crazy game. If you have depth like we do this year, one person goes down, the next person steps in, and we can keep the ball rolling.”

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season at home against William & Mary on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.