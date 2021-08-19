Advertise With Us
Herring offers eviction protection reminders for tenants

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: WAFB)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Mark Herring is working to keep Virginians informed and in their homes as the coronavirus pandemic keeps impacting the commonwealth.

Protections include restrictions against landlords and steps they must take before evicting tenants.

Landlords must give renters time to apply for the rent relief program, or apply themselves within 14 days.

“I think what gets confused sometimes is that a lot of people hear this word that there’s an eviction moratorium in place, but that’s not really the case because right now landlords could go to court and if you don’t show up to your court date you’re going to get an eviction judgment regardless of whether you’re protected by any of these things,” Louisa Rich, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, said.

The CDC eviction protection is extended until October 3. More information on how to apply for the Rent Relief Program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

