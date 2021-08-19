Advertise With Us
Confident Cavaliers ready to kickoff new season following run to College Cup

UVA women's soccer advanced to the College Cup in 2020-21 season.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will play its first match of the season on Thursday night, as the Cavaliers take on Richmond at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament semifinals last season.

The Wahoos will bring back 95% of the scoring from that squad (38-out-of-40 goals), and they are ranked No. 4 in the nation.

Virginia has played in the College Cup three times in the last eight seasons.

UVA head coach Steve Swanson says the unexpected run to the Final Four in May will have a lasting effect on this year’s team.

“The one thing that the tournament gave us is confidence,” says Swanson. “It gave us more confidence. We can do this. We’re capable of doing this. We’ve known that, but I think the team believes that, and that’s important.”

Virginia and Richmond are scheduled to start the season on Thursday at 7pm at Klöckner Stadium.

